Rick Scott Admits to Not Reading Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant After Declaring, ‘Let’s Get the Facts’

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) demanded “the facts” about Monday’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, but acknowledged he had not yet read the unsealed search warrant justifying it.

FBI agents executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in an effort to retrieve documents Trump took with him upon leaving office, The documents, some of which are classified, were supposed to be turned over to the National Archives.

The search generated outrage among conservatives, who demanded the warrant be unsealed. The unsealing eventually happened on Friday and it indicates Trump is under federal investigation for potential violations of federal law.

As Law & Crime noted, “While the warrant does not accuse Trump of any crime, the document describes the ‘[p]roperty to be seized’ as ‘all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 793, 2071, or 1519.'”

Those three statutes respectively are: the Espionage Act; a law pertaining to the “concealment, removal, or mutilation” of documents; and a law relating to the “[d]estruction, alteration, or falsification of records in Federal investigations and bankruptcy.”

Appearing on Friday’s edition of Kudlow on Fox Business Network, Scott addressed the raid.

“This is a serious issue to go after a former president,” he told host Larry Kudlow. “This is like third world stuff. So, let’s get the facts. [FBI Director Christopher] Wray, Attorney General [Merrick] Garland, they need to be completely transparent. I’m glad they put out the warrant. I have not had the opportunity to read it yet.”

The senator went on to demand the affidavit submitted to obtain the warrant he did not read.

“Let’s understand exactly what they told the judge,” Scott continued. “Let’s understand exactly what information they have. Let’s find out exactly what they are asking for.”

Kudlow speculated that the White House was aware of the search would occur ahead of time, despite statements to the contrary. The host concluded by calling the search “outrageous and insulting.”

Two receipts issued to Trump’s lawyers indicate agents removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some labeled “secret” and “top secret.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

