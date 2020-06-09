RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Fox & Friends Tuesday that President Donald Trump will hold “full rallies” in the coming weeks, while Brian Kilmeade scoffed at North Carolina’s government over their hesitation to hold the 2020 Republican National Convention at full capacity while the coronavirus remains a pandemic.

Fox & Friends asked McDaniel where the convention will be relocated following Trump’s dispute with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (D). The president recently announced that he is looking to move the convention out of the state because Cooper couldn’t guarantee that it would be ready for a large convention due to the coronavirus.

McDaniel accused Cooper of “playing politics” and said she has already heard from several states who’ve expressed interest in holding the convention. This led to Kilmeade saying “I feel bad for the people of North Carolina” for the loss of business, and then he brought up the news that Trump is reportedly planning to resume campaign rallies this month.

“They are going to really look stupid for turning down this lucrative event in a very purple state,” Kilmeade said.

Steve Doocy turned to Trump’s plan to resume rallies by asking McDaniel, “How would these rallies work? Right now there is social distancing restrictions and guidelines all across the country regarding big crowds.”

“I think they will be full rallies,” McDaniel answered to Doocy’s surprise. As she continued to elaborate, stating that precautions could be put in place like temperature checks for rallygoers, McDaniel falsely claimed that the WHO now says asymptomatic carriers are not contagious (the WHO said asymptomatic spread of the virus is “rare”). That prompted Kilmeade to groan about the “unbelievable” rules that were instituted to keep the virus from spreading.

As of writing 110,000 people have died in America from the coronavirus — the highest recorded death toll in the world. The country has more than 1.9 million confirmed cases.

Watch above, via Fox News.

