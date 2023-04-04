Rod Blagojevich Blasts Trump Indictment as ‘Apocalypse of Our Democracy’ on Fox, Compares ‘Private Matter’ to His Own Conviction

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D) raged against the indictment of Donald Trump, comparing the legal trouble to his own conviction and political demise, though he referred to Trump’s case as the “apocalypse of our democracy.”

Appearing on America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer on Tuesday ahead of the former president actually being indicted in Manhattan, Blagojevich insisted Trump was guilty of no crime and simply being targeted by political enemies. The indictment for Trump reportedly has dozens of charges, but it remains sealed. Recent reports indicted the indictment is centered around Trump allegedly misrepresenting hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair. The former president has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

“I think this is the apocalypse of our democracy,” Blagojevich said of Trump’s indictment. “They are doing to a Republican president at a major league level what they did to me, a Democratic governor, at the AAA level.”

Blagojevich was impeached and removed from office in 2009 over political corruption charges. He was later sentenced to 14 years in prison, but his sentence was commuted in 2020 by Trump.

The Democratic ally to Trump called for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to be the one to be thrown out of office and charged for “violating his oath” with the Trump indictment. He also accused his own party of “selfishly exploiting this for political gain.”

“Well, we haven’t seen the indictment yet. Maybe there’s something in there that could change your mind. Is that possible?” Hemmer asked the former governor.

“Yes, of course it’s always possible, but my experience informs me deeply that there won’t be anything in there that is criminal,” he said. “This is a private matter with private money.”

Watch above via Fox News.

