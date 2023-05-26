Ron DeSantis Says He Won’t ‘Let the B*stards’ Grind Him or His Wife Down After Politico ‘Character Assassination’

2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis told Newsmax host Eric Bolling that he wouldn’t “let the b*stards” grind him or his wife down after Politico published an “absolutely disgusting” article on Casey DeSantis.

During an interview with DeSantis on Newsmax’s The Balance, Bolling asked DeSantis about Politico’s “pretty severe hit piece on your wife, Casey,” which he called “disgusting.”

“Well look, these are people that are bottom of the barrel type folks, and all they’re trying to do is character assassination,” DeSantis said:

They use anonymous sources. They use people that don’t even know Casey to try to smear her. But the reason they’re doing it is because they know she’s an incredibly strong woman. She’s a wonderful wife and my best friend, great mother, but she’s made a huge difference in the state of Florida… The left and the media know people love her. She’s revered in this state. She is a potent political ally.

Politico published “The Casey DeSantis Problem: ‘His Greatest Asset and His Greatest Liability’” last week, which quoted Trump ally Roger Stone, among others, who compared Casey DeSantis to Shakespeare’s Lady Macbeth.

“They fear her because they know that she’s somebody that’s very effective, so we both take it in stride, just in the sense that when you’re over the target, that is when they’re going to be shooting at you,” he continued. “And they’re not going after other candidates’ spouses because they don’t view those spouses as a threat.”

DeSantis told Bolling that while he doesn’t “read this stuff,” others who did read the piece “said it was just absolutely disgusting, just a typical hatchet job.”

“I think it makes her stronger, ’cause I think you have a chance to say, look, you’re either gonna let the bastards grind you down, or you’re not,” he went on, concluding that neither he nor his wife were “going to cower in the face of newspapers and blogs attacking us.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com