Ron Paul, the former Texas congressman and ardent noninterventionist, hailed presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard during an appearance on Russian state-run network RT.

When asked on RT show Politicking for his thoughts on the Democratic candidates challenging Trump in 2020, the retired Libertarian singled out Gabbard, a congresswoman representing Hawaii.

“Tulsi Gabbard is by far the very, very best,” Paul said (he pronounced it Tulsi Go-BARD). “She is very, very liberal when it comes to economics. We probably wouldn’t agree with too much on economics. But she is good on foreign policy. She does not want these engagements, which is an economic issue. We’d save a lot of money by not being engaged.”

“But she’s the most intelligent, and would be the best. If we had to pick one of them to be our president, I think she would be giving us the best chance for bringing about peace,” he added.

That Paul aligns with Gabbard on her opposition to U.S. intervention in foreign countries is not surprising. His perception of her views might be a little optimistic, however. Gabbard may oppose regime change, but certainly not intervention. She self-identifies as a “hawk” in the war on terror, and once complained that the U.S. wasn’t bombing Syria enough — while criticizing those who questioned Russia’s devastating bombing campaign of the flattened country.

Watch above, via RT.

