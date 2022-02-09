Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel claimed the Republican Party welcomes disagreement, though seconds later she defended her organization’s censure of Representatives Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

McDaniel’s comments came during an interview to Fox News’ Harris Faulkner on Wednesday, who noted the pushback the RNC has been getting from Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and others for penalizing the two lawmakers over their work with the January 6th Committee.

“The issue is whether or not the RNC should be sort of singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority,” the Senate minority leader said. “That’s not the job of the RNC.”

Asked for her response, McDaniel started by going off-topic in order to fume at the media coverage over the part of the censure that says the events leading up to January 6th were “legitimate political discourse.” McDaniel emphasized that “legitimate political discourse never includes violence,” but she eventually got back on track to slam the Jan. 6th Committee and say it has “gone beyond its scope” with their investigations into the storming of the Capitol.

“Disagreement in our party is welcome and makes us great,” McDaniel claimed, “but when you have two members who were willing to go with Nancy Pelosi when the minority when the Republican party was not able to put people on that committee of their choosing, that’s a step too far. And that’s where the RNC members who represent the grassroots came down on this issue.”

Watch above, via Fox News

