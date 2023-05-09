Ronna McDaniel Refuses to Answer Fox Host’s Question About Trump Losing Sexual Assault Case

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel joined Fox News to discuss the 2024 election on Tuesday, but first, she was asked to react to the breaking news about the civil verdict against Donald Trump.

A Manhattan jury found the former president sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in a New York department store in the mid-1990s and also defamed her. The jury rejected Carroll’s allegation Trump raped her. She was awarded a total of $5 million in damages.

“We invited you to talk about the 2024 race and a number of aspects of what’s going on right now,” Martha MacCallum told McDaniel on Tuesday’s episode of The Story. “But, your reaction to this decision by this jury here in New York City with regard to the current lead[er] in the Republican Party for the nomination?”

“Well, we haven’t heard from President Trump yet, so I don’t want to get ahead of him,” McDaniel responded. “We have heard him – prior to the verdict – saying this is untrue. I imagine he’ll say the same thing.”

She went on to say Americans will be more focused on issues such as immigration and inflation.

MacCallum tried to steer the conversation back toward Trump’s legal issues, specifically its potential impact on women voters. She cited the fact that Trump is under criminal indictment for allegedly falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to cover up affairs he had with two women.

“One of the areas that is very important obviously to electing the next president is going to the women’s vote and a lot of suburban areas in Philadelphia, in Michigan, in Wisconsin,” MacCallum said. “And some people have suggested that this trial coming on top of the hush money trial may be a difficult hurdle for Donald Trump to get over – electorally with those voters, with suburban women voters. What do you think about that, Ronna?”

“I think we’ve got a long way until the primary process begins,” she replied. “We’ve got debates in August. As a suburban woman myself, I think a lot of women right now are looking at the Biden administration and saying, ‘Our kids are still struggling in school. Our kids are being used as pawns on TikTok as China is gathering their data.”

Watch above via Fox News.

