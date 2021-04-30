Rudy Giuliani claimed that federal agents who raided his home on Wednesday refused to confiscate hard drives he claimed had data from Hunter Biden’s laptop(s) despite the fact that he encouraged them to do so, repeatedly.

The curious claim came during a Thursday night appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight in which the lawyer for former President Donald Trump gave his first public interview on the bombshell news regarding a criminal investigation of the former New York City mayor and whether he failed to report his work on behalf of a foreign country.

The interview was odd enough to rise to the level of “bizarro” in an earlier post, but this particular portion is for the Hunter Biden laptop fans, who are legion among Mediaite headline-clickers.

Tucker Carlson asked his guest to detail the experience of his Upper East Side apartment getting raided, to which Giuliani obliged and opened by complimenting the federal agents involved as “very, very professional and very gentlemanly.” But he then noted how they got “perturbed” when at the end of the search, he noticed that they weren’t taking “the three hard drives, which of course, are electronic devices” he claims they needed to take according to the warrant that has not been made public.

“I said, well, don’t you want these?” Giuliani recounted. “And they said, ‘what are they?’ I said ‘those are Hunter Biden’s hard drives.’ And they said, ‘no, no, no.’ I said, ‘are you sure you don’t want them?’ The warrant required them to take it, and they said, ‘no, no, no.’ One last time, I said, ‘Don’t you think you should take it?’ And they said, ‘no.'”

“Hunter Biden’s hard drives fall within the scope of the subpoena,” he added. “The subpoena required them to take all electronics. They decided to leave that behind.”

Giuliani then appeared to question the federal agents’ judgment by relying on his word. “They also were completely content to rely on my word that these were Hunter Biden’s hard drives.” To prove his point, he curiously noted that the hard drives “could have been Donald Trump’s. They could have been Vladimir Putin’s. They could have been anybody’s. But they relied on me, the man who had to be raided in the morning.”

He then mocked the argument that he would was “going to destroy the evidence,” adding, “I’ve known this for two years, Tucker… The evidence is exculpatory. It proves the president and I did nothing wrong.”

The original New York Post story that broke the news of Hunter Biden’s laptop, with a breathless “Smoking Gun!” headline designed to convince readers of Biden family corruption, revealed that the laptop had been taken by the FBI.

Further, it’s worth noting that just because Giuliani claims that these hard drives are copies of the alleged laptop and that the federal agents refused to take them, that does not make the allegations true. Also worth noting that the investigation into Giuliani’s relationship with Ukraine started in 2019, under the Trump DOJ led by then-Attorney General Bill Barr.

Watch above via Fox News.

