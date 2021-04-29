Rudy Giuliani Gives Bizarro Interview About Raid on His Home: ‘THEY ALSO GOT IT FROM THE iCLOUD!’

Former personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, went on Fox News Thursday evening to give Tucker Carlson his side of the story regarding the raid by federal agents on his home Wednesday, and dropped a bizarre rant in which he blamed Hunter Biden and claimed the warrant was illegal because the feds already had his data “from the iCloud.”

(To be clear, this is a different bizarre rant from the one Giuliani dropped on his radio show earlier in the day.)

Carlson welcomed Giuliani on the show and asked him to tell his side of the story.

Giuliani said that seven FBI agents came to his door at 6:00 am with “a big bang, bang, bang on the door” with a search warrant for “electronics.” He claimed that he had offered to turn over this evidence to the government and discuss it with them “for two years.”

The agents took “seven or eight electronic items of mine,” said Giuliani, but then declined to take three hard drives. “I said, well, don’t you want these? And they said, what are they? I said, those are Hunter Biden’s hard drives. And they said no, no, no.”

Giuliani continued to urge the agents to take the hard drives, he said, and claimed that the warrant required them to take “all electronics.”

He offered an odd defense, that he didn’t understand why the feds believed him and the evidence they seized actually proved he was innocent:

They also were completely content to rely on my word that these were Hunter Biden’s hard drives. I mean, they could have been Donald Trump’s. They could have been Vladimir Putin’s. They could have been anybody’s. But they relied on me, the man who had to be raided in the morning, because — I’m going to destroy the evidence? I’ve known this for two years, Tucker, I could have destroyed the evidence. The evidence is exculpatory. It proves the president and I and all of us are innocent. They are the ones who are committing — it’s like projection. They are committing the crimes.

Giuliani ranted about Hunter Biden for a few more minutes as the one that the feds should be investigating, and complained about how the federal agents had “smash[ed] on my doors in a frightening way” — but made sure to point out that “luckily, I do not get frightened very easily.”

He then claimed that the warrant is “completely illegal,” arguing that “the only way you can get a search warrant is if you can show that there is some evidence that the person is going to destroy the evidence. Or is going to run away with the evidence. Well, I’ve had it for two years and I haven’t destroyed it.”

“And they also got it from the iCloud!” Giuliani exclaimed, dramatically pointing his thumb up towards the heavens, where he apparently assumes his data is floating. “So, there was no — there was no justification for that warrant. It is an illegal, unconstitutional warrant. One of many that this ‘department of injustice’ tragically has done, and it breaks my heart because I belonged to the Justice Department, and I think I had a record that is a hell of a lot better than theirs.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

