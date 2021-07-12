On Monday night, Rudy Giuliani offered a conspiratorial take on the shooting death of Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol insurrection, which he referred to as an “unfortunate trespass.”

Babbitt was shot and killed on January 6 by a law enforcement officer as she attempted to force her way through a barricaded doorway inside the Capitol. The officer’s name has not been released. The shooting was investigated by Capitol Police, which cleared the officer of wrongdoing.

Newsmax host Greg Kelly, who has featured Babbitt’s death on his show quite regularly, asked the former mayor of New York about the alleged lack information coming from police.

“How do they justify not briefing the public on the basic facts of this moment?” asked Kelly.

Giuliani responded by venturing into conspiracy mode by alleging that Antifa may have been involved.

Because this was a completely phony operation here. They tried to take this unfortunate trespass, which shouldn’t have been done, and make it into an insurrection. Well first of all, this is the only in the direction in which a shot wasn’t fired. The only shot fired is the one shot by the police officer at an unarmed woman, which they don’t want to talk about. So, there’s a whole plot behind this and I’m not sure I understand all of it. But how is it that this thing all shows up on a video taken by an Antifa member paid for by CNN? And he just happens to be there when the shooting takes place, and he just happens to know where the gun is located. And none of the police have any interest in that?

CNN did pay a man (now charged in connection with the Capitol storming) $35,000 to use a video he took of the shooting of Babbitt, but there is no absolutely evidence for Giuliani’s suggestion there was any plot behind behind her death.

Watch above via Newsmax.

