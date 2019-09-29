In the latest stage of his Ukraine scandal media tour, Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was “aware” of what he was doing to try and set up a foreign investigation into Joe Biden.

Throughout the Ukraine controversy, Giuliani has claimed that he acted with the State Department’s approval when he worked with President Donald Trump to pressure the Ukrainian government into launching a probe on Biden. As the House of Representatives pursues an impeachment inquiry on Trump, Pompeo has been given a subpoena ordering him to provide documents upon the matter.

During a Sunday morning interview with CBS’ Margaret Brennan, Giuliani was asked why Ambassador Kurt Volker has resigned his post as special envoy to Ukraine. Giuliani said he didn’t know why that happened, but he also said Volker “wasn’t the only one” at the department who was telling him how to conduct his Ukrainian endeavors.

“I did not do this on my own,” Giuliani insisted. “I did it at the request of the State Department, and I have all of the text messages to prove it.”

Brennan moved on to ask if Pompeo knew about Giuliani’s actions and personally asked Giuliani to do them.

“He did not,” Giuliani answered before adding that “when I talked to the secretary last week, he said he was aware of it. He told me that he was aware of it.”

From there, Giuliani launched into his recollection of events, concluding by saying once more that Pompeo told him “yes, I know about this.”

Watch above, via CBS.

