BREAKING: Congress Subpoenas Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Trump Impeachment Inquiry

Congress has officially subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents related to President Donald Trump’s interactions with the Ukrainian government.

The subpoena is part of the House’s impeachment inquiry into Trump and demands Pompeo hand over documents by Oct. 4.

“The subpoenaed documents shall be part of the impeachment inquiry and shared among the Committees. Your failure or refusal to comply with the subpoena shall constitute evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry,” the subpoena reads.

If Pompeo does not comply, the House could likely charge his actions as obstruction of Congress in official articles of impeachment.

The subpoena follows Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani appearing to implicate the State Department in his Ukraine actions, showing Fox News host Laura Ingraham alleged texts from State Department officials showing them encouraging his investigation.

Read the full letter here.

