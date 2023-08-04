Rudy Giuliani Says Mike Pence is Leashed By His Wife and Only Allowed to Use Bathroom Unaccompanied

Rudy Giuliani suggested during a bizarre rant on Thursday that former Second Lady Karen Pence walks former Vice President Mike Pence around on a lead and only allows her husband to be unaccompanied when he goes to the bathroom.

During an appearance on Newsmax’s The Balance following Trump’s arraignment in Washington, D.C., Giuliani said:

I once got a congressman to break down at the witness stand and confess, so I really know what I’m doing, and to be described as a— what did he, what did Pence say? I don’t think he’s ever been in a courtroom and he went to the law school nobody even knows. I mean, that guy is— that guy, I mean, I thought before this all happened that he was a really good guy, but too weak to be president.

Giuliani then remarked, “I always worried about him following Trump ’cause I would see him with his wife having something around his neck every night.”

Making a leash gesture around his own neck, the former New York City mayor and Trump attorney claimed, “She doesn’t let him go to the— no, she let’s him go to the bathroom by himself, that’s about it, but imagine that skunk doing what he did today?”

Giuliani concluded, “If you can’t separate Trump from the First Amendment issue here, then you’re just not a good person. This is not about Trump. If this were being done to my worst enemy, I would be fighting the case for them.”

Giuliani made the dig at Pence just a day after the former vice president said Trump had been “surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear” following the 2020 election.

In 2017, Pence made headlines after it was revealed that Pence would never “eat alone with other women or attend events that serve alcohol without his wife” due to his Christian faith.

Watch above via Newsmax.

