Sarah Palin Won’t Commit to Backing Kevin McCarthy For Speaker if Elected, Vows to Investigate GOP ‘Corruption’

Former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) said she cannot commit to supporting House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for speaker if she is elected to the House.

McCarthy, who was believed to be a shoo-in for the role if Republicans take the House after November, has had a difficult week.

New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns have released a steady drip of recorded phone calls this past week. In the calls, which are from Jan. 10, 2021, McCarthy attacked members of his own party for statements they made after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In one comment, the California Republican wondered why Twitter did not take away the accounts of conservatives beyond former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy reportedly addressed his caucus this week, and all was said to have been well.

On Newsmax TV’s The Balance Friday, host Eric Bolling noted there are a great many conservatives, himself included, who don’t want McCarthy anywhere near the speakership.

“Kevin McCarthy, what do you think of him as speaker there?” he asked Palin, who is running for a House seat in Alaska. “It’s a mixed opinion right now, a lot of people don’t want him as Speaker of the House.”

Bolling asked Palin if she is elected, and the GOP takes the House if she would vote for McCarthy or for someone else.

“Well, if I personally find out that there’s the backroom dealings and shenanigans, all those things that I’ve been up against and preaching against and up against for 30 years here in Alaskan politics, fighting my own party because of the corruption within the party. well, then I can’t support him for speaker,” she said.

“I don’t know enough about what all the, all the arguments are against him,” she added. “I will, of course, dig into it. But but you know, I’ll go on record as not supporting anybody in any leadership position whom I cannot trust.”

Palin concluded she will challenge corruption across the board if she is chosen to represent her state. Bolling, meanwhile, stated he is among a group of conservatives who want someone not named McCarthy to lead the GOP.

“I have lost confidence in McCarthy myself,” he said. “As a very, very conservative — I would call myself a conservative-libertarian — he lost the confidence of me and so many people.”

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

