Bannon And Guest Express Dismay Over Kemp Lead in Georgia: ‘I’m Shocked By It’



Former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon discussed the Republican primary for governor in Georgia on his show Thursday, expressing clear disappointment with the way polls are trending in the race.

“I just saw a poll this morning, it looks like an OK poll in Georgia,” Bannon remarked, “and I think Perdue is 27 points down.”

Bannon continued, noting Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), who is challenging incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) in the May primary, has started to “throw down hard” in the race, but so far it was not working.

“Right now, why is Perdue 27 points down on Kemp?” Bannon asked his guest, David Bossie, the president of the right-wing non-profit organization Citizens United

“It’s a great question,” Bossie responded, before hitting Perdue for being a “lackluster” campaigner. Perdue has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump in the race and has been doubling down on Trump’s allegations that the 2020 presidential election and his own senate race in 2020 were stolen.

“The first time he took the gloves off, literally two nights ago. It’s a little late in the game!” Bossie continued, noting Perdue should have been “punching back hard” to get the people of Georgia to understand the “failures of what Kemp didn’t do” – referencing Kemp’s unwillingness to help Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state.

“Hopefully in the closing weeks he’s going to pull things out. I saw the same poll you did. And I’m shocked by it,” Bossie concluded.

Bannon spoke to conservative radio host John Fredericks in mid-April about the importance of the Georgia primary. He said “the evening of May 24th is going to be the Alabama primary and the Georgia primary, and they’re going to be very important. Kemp and Raffensperger” — referring to Brad Raffensperger, the Republican Secretary of State who also refused to help Trump and his allies overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Bannon continued:

The Kemp establishment is pretty dug in here, and the people are looking, I think, at his record and who can take on Stacey Abrams. And I think Perdue’s been a very uninspired candidate. So you are where you are.

…

And I keep saying if Kemp wins, it’s going to be a rallying point for the Never Trump forces. It just is. That’s the reality, I think, that has to be dealt with. Plus, if you have this, Mo Brooks is already out in Alabama, so the 24th will be a culmination of, the next 60 days could be very painful.

In another interesting exchange during his interview with Bannon, Fredericks emphasized the influence of Bannon’s War Room podcast and expressed frustration with it being called a podcast:

I always have to say it when he comes on. Because it’s not a podcast, folks. Hey, Politico, it’s not a podcast. It’s a live TV and radio show with the biggest audience in the world, bigger than Tucker, bigger than Fox, bigger than Newsmax, the biggest. So stop calling it the podcast. That’s only one small element of what the show is.

