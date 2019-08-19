Former White Houe Communications Director — and current ex-Trump supporter — Anthony Scaramucci continued to go after President Donald Trump during a Monday morning visit on CNN’s New Day.

During the over ten minute segment with anchor Alisyn Camerota, Scaramucci revealed that he had spoken to a number of former Trump administration cabinet members, who he expected to rebuke the president soon before beseeching the GOP to find a new candidate for the 2020 General election.

Scaramucci first noted that Trump’s flagging poll numbers against a generic Democratic candidate suggest he’s got very little chance of winning re-election and that it’s not too late for the Republican party to find a different candidate for the 2020 General Election.

He then revealed ongoing conversations with former members of the Trump cabinet about revealing their concern for the president’s mental health.

“This is not a never-Trump situation, this is not just screeching rhetoric. This is, okay, the guy’s unstable, everyone inside knows it. Everyone outside knows it. Let’s see if we can find a viable alternative. Moreover, I’ve got to get these former cabinet officials in unity to speak up about it. They know it’s a crisis,” before comparing the situation to The Caine Mutiny.

When pressed to reveal names of former cabinet members, Scaramucci declined but predicted that by middle to late Fall, former officials will come forward.

Last week Scaramucci became the most vocal former member of the Trump administration to publicly rebuke President Trump over what he felt was divisive and racial rhetoric, and has repeatedly spoken publicly about what he sees as Trump’s declining mental health. These were notes that were hit again, though perhaps in a more pointed manner than the previous week.

Watch above via CNN.

