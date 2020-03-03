Joe Scarborough made a cutting remark about President Donald Trump, saying the president is “shaken and disturbed” by the possibility of running against Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Morning Joe used part of their Tuesday program to review Trump’s latest campaign rally in North Carolina, where he went on his usual rant about how the Democratic Party haas “rigged” their primary to stop Bernie Sanders.

“He seems rattled,” Mika Brzezinski observed, which led to Scarborough saying Trump is “petrified politically of Joe Biden.”

“He obviously is seeing internal polls that show he must be doing badly in a lot of swing states against Joe Biden, because again, Joe Biden was a man Donald Trump feared so much, he allowed himself to be impeached over Joe Biden, trying to dig up dirt from a foreign leader in exchange for military funding. Only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached and he did it to try to stop Joe Biden. Now of course he goes to rallies, and he rants endlessly about the Democrats trying to steal the process from Bernie Sanders. He is just, again, obviously really shaken and disturbed by the prospect of facing Joe Biden.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]