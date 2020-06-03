Joe Scarborough ripped Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for declining to criticize President Donald Trump — when he has no problem slamming former president Barack Obama.

Morning Joe spoke to MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt, who sought comment from Republican senators about the controversy over Trump’s visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church, but almost all of them ran away instead of offering any comment. McConnell was among those Hunt attempted to question, but instead of offering comment on Trump’s leadership throughout the national unrest over George Floyd’s death, he merely stated “I’m not going to critique other people’s performances.”

“The silence from all those Republicans when asked to defend Donald Trump was damning for good reason, because what he did was abhorrent,” Scarborough reacted. He proceeded to bash Republicans in Congress for turning a blind eye to peaceful protesters being forcibly removed from the front of the White House so the president could have a photo-op.

Scarborough noted that just a few weeks ago, McConnell said Obama “should’ve kept his mouth shut” when the former president criticized his successor’s coronavirus pandemic response. This caused Scarborough to pronounce McConnell’s comments “the most cynical” of all, adding that “there he was just absolutely bashing Barack Obama for making a — just making a pretty mild statement a couple weeks ago.”

“Does Mitch McConnell only critique black presidents? Doesn’t critique white presidents? Is this the McConnell rule that we’re going to be using from now on?” Scarborough asked.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

