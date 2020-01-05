Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called out President Donald Trump for “foolishness” in the midst of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Speaking to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Schumer accused Trump of bringing the U.S. closer to “another endless war in the Middle East” by authorizing the fatal strike against notorious Iranian military leader, Qasem Soleimani. As Schumer argued that Trump has “made a mess of foreign policy,” he disputed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by saying Congress “must assert itself” and conduct oversight on the president’s actions in Iran.

“We don’t need this president either bumbling or compulsively getting us into a major war,” Schumer said. “This executive seems to have no check, and again, he’s been erratic and unsuccessful in almost every previous foreign policy endeavor. This one is the most dangerous of all. We need Congress to be a check on this president.”

Eventually, Stephanopoulos brought up a tweet Trump recently promoted from Dinesh D’Souza, who likened Schumer to the Iranians while mocking Congressional Democrats for not being receiving advanced notice of the Soleimani attack.

Neither were the Iranians, and for pretty much the same reason https://t.co/M1LSVjsFVO — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 3, 2020

When asked to respond to that, Schumer dismissed it and called it “the kind of foolishness the president engages in in a very serious situation.”

