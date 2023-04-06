Scoop: Sean Spicer Exits Newsmax

By Aidan McLaughlin Apr 6th, 2023
 
Sean Spicer, the Trump press secretary turned cable news host, is exiting Newsmax, Mediaite has learned.

The host of the 5 p.m. show Spicer & Co. will sign off for the last time on Thursday. Sources told Mediaite Spicer decided to leave the network after contract negotiations fell apart.

Spicer joined the conservative cable news network founded by Chris Ruddy in 2020 and quickly established himself as a pillar of the network’s reliably pro-Trump programming.

Last year, he was bumped from 6 p.m. last year to make room for a new show hosted by cable news veteran Greta Van Susteren, who previously worked at MSNBC, CNN and Fox News.

