Scott Adams Claims ‘Black America Is Actually Completely Fine’ with His Racist Comments

In his first television interview since making racist remarks that got his comic strip pulled from newspapers across the country, Scott Adams told Chris Cuomo he stands by them.

Last month, the Dilbert creator flagged a poll showing a thin majority of Black people agreed with the phrase, “It’s okay to be White,” which is a refrain occasionally used with racist memes.

“If nearly half of all Blacks are not okay with White people… that’s a hate group,” Adams said on his YouTube show. “I don’t want to have anything to do with them. And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to White people is to get the hell away from Black people… because there is no fixing this.”

In response, newspapers dropped Dilbert and Adams lost a book deal.

On Monday, he doubled down in an interview with Cuomo on NewsNation.

“The way things are going, the signals are blaring in every way,” Adams said. “Social media shows an anti-Whiteness bias. Businesses do, ESG, CRT, DEI, all these corporate and government things.”

Adams went on to say his words had been misconstrued.

“What I want your audience to know is that when I complained about Black people having a bad attitude about White people, that was me saying nothing about Black people,” he said. “It was saying, ‘I don’t want to be around people who have a bad feeling about me.'”

Adams stated when he refers to “Black people,” he does not mean “all Black people.”

“I think you needed to do some kind of huge disclaimer on it, Scott,” Cuomo replied. “You’re saying, ‘I’m about to say something to try to rile people up.’ The only thing I’ll push back on is, you know, I’ve read you saying that this was a poll that changed course for you.”

Cuomo noted he does not rely on Rasmussen because of its “clickbait” tendencies.

“I don’t know why you would ever take anything they say as the truth of the matter,” he said. “More importantly, when you put the message out there, there has to be some accountability for it because you know how fragile our fabric is. And the idea of White people get[ting] away from Black people, there are a lot of people who really believe that, Scott. And now you are counted among them. How do you counteract that?”

Adams replied that White people are primarily responsible for his cancellation.

“It’s almost entirely White people that canceled me,” he said. “It might be entirely because they’re the ones that own the publishing companies and the newspapers.”

“You don’t think that Black people were offended?” Cuomo asked.

“So far, every Black person I’ve talked to – and of course, a lot of people contacted me – said that they said, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ And I said, ‘Look at the context.'”

Adams insisted the broader context of his remarks was exculpatory in the minds of those he interacted with.

“So Black America is actually completely fine, both conservative and liberal if they see the context,” he continued.

Watch above via NewsNation.

