Scott Jennings Predicts Mike Pence Will Run in 2024, But Says It’s DeSantis Who Can Beat Trump

CNN commentator Scott Jennings, a Republican, predicted former Vice President Mike Pence will run for his party’s nomination for president in 2024.

Pence is a long shot, though, Jennings said. Only a potential candidate such as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is likely to defeat former President Donald Trump in a crowded primary.

The network contributor joined AC360 to discuss comments made by Pence on Friday to the Federalist Society in Orlando with regard to his role in to “overturn” the previous election:

There are those in our party who believe that as the presiding officer over the joint session of Congress, that I possess unilateral authority to reject Electoral College votes. And I heard this week that President Trump said I had the right to overturn the election. But President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election.

Jennings joined Paul Begala and Anderson Cooper to discuss the potential ramifications of what many are calling the former vice president’s repudiation of Trump.

Anderson Cooper asked Jennings, “Do you think Mike Pence has a shot at, you know, winning the Republican nomination for president?”

Jennings responded,

You know, I actually think he has muted chance. I mean, I think he’s going to run. I think he’s going to be well thought of by a lot of people. But I think the odds of him getting the nomination aren’t as high as someone like Ron DeSantis. I think ultimately if Trump is to be beaten in a primary, it’s going to be by someone who is going to be viewed as pure on a lot of issues, but also not having, you know, publicly rebuked President Trump. And DeSantis is pure on a lot of the Covid issues, pure on the whole Florida ethos and conservatism that goes on down there. And he’s been able to stay out of this fray. So I actually think Mike Pence’s voice is vital. I think it will be a part of the primary. But the ultimate beneficiary of it, politically, will be someone who wasn’t involved on Jan. 6. That could be someone like DeSantis.

Jennings said he believes Trump will run, and that if he faces Pence, the latter will lose.

“If there are people in the mix, potentially, that would boomerang around to their benefit,” he said.

