Sean Hannity Calls for New Senate GOP Leadership After Mitch McConnell Says Trump Provoked Riots: Establishment Has ‘No Backbone’

Sean Hannity erupted on Mitch McConnell Tuesday night for saying that President Donald Trump provoked the violent riots on the Capitol building.

On the eve of Trump’s departure from office, Hannity sent a message to “soon-to-be Minority Leader” McConnell and other “establishment Republicans” for trying to take the GOP and move on from Trump.

He called them “spineless” and fearful for condemning the president over the riot, and asked why McConnell hasn’t spoken out against combative rhetoric from Democrats.

“Establishment Republicans have no backbone, no principle, no courage, no vision. Too many politicians in D.C. are just far too willing to go along, get along, and protect the swamp,” Hannity continued, “and that is why conservatives like myself are tired of these empty promises and your rehearsed speeches and had never getting anything done.”

He even went so far as to say the Senate GOP needs new leaders:

“We need new leadership in the U.S. Senate. You can represent the people of Kentucky. You’re showing basically right now that you’re the king of the establishment Republicans that frankly have always had and remain having contempt for President Trump, but more importantly, the 75 million Americans that voted for him.”

Hannity reiterated that he doesn’t think a single Republican should give the impeachment trial a second thought.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

