Fox News’ Sean Hannity raised questions Tuesday night about how Joe Biden could have won the election when not a lot of people showed up at his Georgia rally.

Hannity told viewers in the days after November 3rd that they should not trust the results of the election. In the weeks since he’s continued casting doubt on the results and speaking with Kayleigh McEnany on his show almost every night since the election, even as the Trump team’s claims in court have been rejected time after time.

The official results were certified, Republican officials in states like Georgia defended the system after attacks by Trump and his allies, and the Electoral College voted to affirm Biden’s win yesterday.

Hannity opened his show Tuesday bringing up how Biden — whom he referred to as “the very frail weak cognitively struggling Joe Biden” — did not get a huge crowd in Georgia. And he questioned how Biden could’ve won the election if he can’t get bigger crowds:

“The most popular politician apparently in the history of mankind, that guy, or so we are told. He held a rally today. One itsy-bitsy little teensy-weensy problem is the rally was in a mostly empty warehouse with a parking lot with a few cars and very few people. Which is beyond humiliating… Anyway, it even makes me doubt this so-called record-breaking vote total. Imagine this. We’ll go over these numbers. Millions more than Obama, millions more than Hillary. Wow, I had no idea Joe was so popular, did you?”

He circled back to it later on in his show again, remarking, “This is the guy that got 15 million more votes than Hillary and 15 million more than Obama? I had no idea he was that popular. Parking lot drew just a few cars. No enthusiasm. No energy. Barely any people. And we’re supposed to believe he’s the most popular Democrat of all time. Yep, more popular than Obama and Hillary. Maybe he’s actually not.”

There is, of course, a pandemic going on. Vaccines are starting to be rolled out this week in the U.S., but public health officials in the Trump administration are continuing to advise people to continue social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

