Sean Hannity Says Dr. Fauci Should Be Fired

Fox News’ Sean Hannity said on Monday night that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be fired.

“They did tell you if you got vaccinated, your life will return to normal. Tonight, we are rightly asking, how bad will this potentially get?” Hannity told viewers. “We do need and we deserve truthful answers. They have been wrong too often throughout this entire pandemic.”

He went on to say, “Dr. Fauci needs to be fired.”

He’s been wrong too often. We have given him the benefit of the doubt as much as we could, and guess what, he’s still proven to flip and flop and flail and change his mind seemingly by the second. He’s not even on the front lines of the covid fight. All he’s doing is TV appearances.

Hannity’s comment calling for Fauci’s firing came after he talked about breakthrough cases of covid-19 in vaccinated people, including Senator Lindsey Graham.

He did note for viewers that an incredibly small percentage of vaccinated Americans have tested positive for covid-19.

Hannity brought up the CDC study finding 74 percent of people infected with covid-19 in a Massachusetts outbreak were already vaccinated. “This needs to be studied and investigated,” he said. “Why there? Is that something that will happen elsewhere?”

The CDC study said out of 469 individuals who got covid-19, 346 of them were vaccinated. “Among five COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized, four were fully vaccinated; no deaths were reported,” it said.

Fauci, who has served as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease for over 30 years, expressed worry on Sunday that “things are going to get worse” as the Delta variant causes cases to rise across the country.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

