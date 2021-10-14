Sean Hannity Wishes Bill Clinton Well, Adds: ‘Unlike Liberals I Actually Care About Human Life’

Fox News’ Sean Hannity offered some well-wishes to former President Bill Clinton, while going out of his way to add, “Unlike liberals I actually care about human life.”

Clinton was admitted to a hospital in California this week for a non-covid-related infection. His doctors say he has been responding well to antibiotics and is doing better.

Hannity brought on Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary to react to the breaking news. The Fox host started by saying, “We wish the president well, we obviously have political differences.”

He added, “But unlike liberals, I actually care about human life.”

Makary talked about the blood infection Clinton was treated for and how the former president appears to be on the mend.

As Hannity wrapped up the segment about the former president being hospitalized for an infection, he continued to say he cares about people with differing political opinions, unlike liberals:

Why isn’t everybody happy that whatever protocol he used in conjunction with his own doctor, that he’s okay and healthy? How many times have I said I want every American in Afghanistan home, I don’t care what their politics are. If they’re coming home to get me fired full-time and work to get me fired full-time, I still want them home. If every liberal that gets covid wants to get well to get me fired because they don’t like my opinions, I still want them to get well. You don’t always see that from the left. You can look at comments at different times and it’s pretty brutal out there. Especially people that are anonymous in their basement in their underwear.

