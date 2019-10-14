comScore
Sean Spicer’s Latest Dancing With the Stars Routine Was Toy Story-Themed

By Josh FeldmanOct 14th, 2019, 10:48 pm

Tonight was Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars, and viewers who tuned in were graced by Sean Spicer as none other than Woody from Toy Story.

No, seriously.

Spicer and his dance partner Lindsay Arnold performed their quickstep routine to the classic song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

You may remember that President Donald Trump himself encouraged people to support Spicer tonight. Does that mean Trump watched too? Who knows?

You can watch above, via ABC.

