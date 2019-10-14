Tonight was Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars, and viewers who tuned in were graced by Sean Spicer as none other than Woody from Toy Story.

No, seriously.

Spicer and his dance partner Lindsay Arnold performed their quickstep routine to the classic song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

You may remember that President Donald Trump himself encouraged people to support Spicer tonight. Does that mean Trump watched too? Who knows?

Vote for good guy @seanspicer tonight on Dancing With The Stars. He has always been there for us! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2019

You can watch above, via ABC.

