Sean Spicer is the Dancing with the Stars Champion ABC Deserves

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has survived another week on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, with a lot of help from Trump — and a Lord and Savior with a wicked sense of humor who seems bent on delivering the champion this show truly deserves.

In week 8 of the dance competition, Spicer again achieved the lowest scores — by a lot — with a sailor-themed routine to the tune of Styx’s UFO-themed power ballad “Come Sail Away” that was somehow less pleasant than a trip across the actual River Styx.

But as one of the judges noted during the episode, “We keep throwing you out of the boat and the viewers keep throwing you a life preserver.”

Not to get too deep in the weeds with the rules of the show, but the audience vote decides which two couples are up for elimination, and then the judges decide which of the two goes home. Despite having the worst or second-worst judges’ scores each week, Spicer has never been in the bottom two for votes.

That’s because Spicer, along with Mike Huckabee, sent up a bat signal to Trump supporters asking them to vote for Spicer in the name of Jesus — and owning the libs.

This week, Trump joined the effort, retweeting Spicer’s plea for votes, and adding “Vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars. He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard! #MAGA.”

Vote for Sean Spicer on Dancing with the Stars. He is a great and very loyal guy who is working very hard! #MAGA https://t.co/JGvKANCRqZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

Now, I’m not exactly clear on how the voting in the show’s finale works — they’ve changed other rules since last season — but if the audience gets the final say, there’s every chance that Spicer could win. And if they don’t, and the judges award it to a couple that isn’t the worst, there will be a larger MAGA backlash against the show than you can shake your economic anxiety at.

Either result will be a perfect end to an ill-considered decision to include a figure like Spicer in the show. There was a huge backlash when Spicer was announced, but the network stood behind the decision to rehabilitate the mouthpiece of an overtly racist president who, on a good day, blazed new trails in lying to the American people, and on a bad day, defended Adolf Hitler.

Trump fans may well end up rewarding Spicer with a DWTS championship, but it seems inevitable that Jesus will deliver ABC the comeuppance it deserves by either giving the dancing competition a champion who is the worst dancer, or a shot at infuriating the only half of the country it hasn’t already alienated.

Well played, Mr. Christ.

Watch Spicer’s latest performance above, via ABC.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.