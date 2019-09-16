comScore

Sen. Chris Coons: Saudi Oil Attack ‘May Call For Military Action Against Iran’

By Ken MeyerSep 16th, 2019, 10:56 am

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) said Monday that if there is intelligence that shows Iran is responsible for the attack on a Saudi Arabian oil refinery, the U.S. could launch military action against the country.

Before he used his Fox & Friends interview to ask Trump to act on gun reform, Coons was asked by Brian Kilmeade for his response to the drone attacks that targeted Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil company, Saudi Aramco. As Coons ruled out the possibility that Yemeni rebels could’ve been responsible, he said that “my hope is that the president will consult with his generals, his diplomats, his advisors, will look hard at the intelligence.”

“Iran is one of the most dangerous state sponsors of terrorism,” Coons continued. “This may well be the thing that calls for military action against Iran if that’s what the intelligence supports.”

Coons went on by touting America’s “global network of alliances,” even as he acknowledged the tenuousness of America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia in light of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

“But this is a moment where Iran is really pushing our resolve and is really testing to see whether we’re actually going to stand up. And if there’s attacks by Iran on our close allies like Jordan, Israel or the Saudis, we need to take seriously taking action against them,” Coons concluded.

As it were, Coons is getting a rough reception from liberals who accused him of promoting a new military engagement in the Middle East.

Watch above, via Fox News.

