Senator Chris Coons appeared on Fox & Friends Monday morning and, understanding that there were decent odds that the television was on in the White House, made a very personal appeal to President Donald Trump over gun reform.

Coons first qualified comments made by Beto O’Rourke about taking AR-15s and AK-47s saying that he “will respect and understand how Beto O’rourke has huge passion because his hometown was turn up by another one of these mass violence,” before noting that he is “working on legislation that could actually pass.”

He then turned to camera and directly addressed the Commander in Chief, who is not only a voracious consumer of cable news but also has claimed that consistently supportive opinions put forth on Fox & Friends have made it his favorite show.

Coons said:

“President Trump if you are watching, you have an opportunity here to genuinely lead our nation. Expanding background checks. Making a difference in terms of extreme risk protection orders. Something that was signed into law by Governor Scott, now Senator Scott, in Florida after parkland or the Toomey coons bill that would make sure that law enforcement is notified when a convicted felon lies on the background check form and tries to buy a gun. There is a whole range of things.”

Appearing on a cable news show that is not ideologically aligned with Coons’ own politics is certainly laudable, there was something of a “Dear Leader” vibe in this particular moment. And that’s not intended as a criticism of Coon’s television-based diplomatic efforts and more on the recognition that one of the most effective ways to reach the leader of the free world.

It’s a weird old world we are currently living in.

Watch above via Fox News.

