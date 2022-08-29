Senate Candidate Tim Ryan Uses Republicans’ Rhetoric Against Them: ‘This Is Huge Government Overreach’

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) used Republicans’ own talking points against them to make the case for a less intrusive government.

Ryan is in a close race with political newcomer and Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance.

On Monday’s CNN Tonight, Ryan hammered Republicans on abortion, which the Supreme Court ruled is not a constitutionally protected right, thus overturning 49 years of precedence.

Host Victor Blackwell asked Ryan about recent comments by President Joe Biden, who said the Republican Party embraces “semi-fascism.” Ryan has kept Biden at arm’s length, as he is running in a state Donald Trump won twice. However, the congressman did not mince words.

“The president said that a portion of the Trump movement, the extreme MAGA philosophy he calls, ‘it’s like semi-fascism,'” Blackwell said. “Does that hurt you with the voters you need to win in November?”

Ryan responded:

No. Look, it’s straight fascism if you’re storming the Capitol on January 6th, if you’re beating the United States Capitol Police over the head with a lead pipe in order to overturn an election, if you are making bold steps to ban books and to do all of these things that are even to the point where you want to control a woman’s body to the point where if a 10-year-old girl is raped, you say that the government should mandate that pregnancy. You have a Supreme Court justice saying they want to get rid of birth control, nullify marriages. I mean, what else would you talk about? How else do you explain this?

Ryan went on to say the Supreme Court has been “hijacked” by right-wingers intent on trampling personal freedom. He also dinged Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who has made a point of attacking businesses who publicly oppose him.

“We’re not going to have a great economy if we have a government that’s interfering in everybody’s personal life,” Ryan added. “They want to punish businesses where they don’t agree with the culture like they’re doing down in Florida. Like, this is huge governmental overreach, the largest governmental overreach we’ve seen in our lifetimes. A complete violation of personal freedoms, the free markets, free businesses. This is a governmental attack. And so, these people, you can call it what you want. But to me it seems a lot like people who want to get ahold of the government and punish people and control people.”

Ryan concluded, “We’re not going to get in the name-calling. But my goodness gracious, there’s a lot of of people who want to do a lot of controlling out there.”

Watch above via CNN.

