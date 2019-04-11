Senior Trump Adviser Helps CNN’s Poppy Harlow Bust Kellyanne Conway for Lying About Economy

CNN anchor Poppy Harlow got White House Council of Economic Advisors Chairman and “Before” Picture of Chucky Kevin Hassett to admit that White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway was spewing another alternative fact when she claimed the U.S. economy is experiencing “growth over four percent.“

On Thursday’s edition of CNN Newsroom, Harlow played a clip of Jim Sciutto‘s Wednesday interview with Conway, in which Conway claimed that “we have growth over four percent,” a reference to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“Fill us in, where’s the growth over four percent, because I haven’t seen that since the second quarter of 2018?” Harlow asked.

“Yes, that’s right, the second quarter of 2018 is the last number north to four,” Hassett said, adding “you know, I didn’t talk to Kellyanne about that, but I can say right now, we’re all, everybody in the White House understands that we’re looking at a three percent year and one of the ways, although, and I was talking to Kellyanne yesterday, so it could be that I could explain that quote, but again the point is that first quarter is looking like it’s going to be about two and maybe a little bit less.”

Hassett continued to explain that the U.S. economy was not at four percent last year, was not at four percent during the most recent quarter, and likely will not end up at four percent for the current year.

“Okay, just to be factual here, because you’re a fact guy not a politics guy,” Harlow said, “three percent, not four percent.”

“Three percent for the year, but this quarter could actually end up being four if it’s a normal pattern, yes,” Hassett said.

This isn’t the first time Hassett has had to correct this sort of thing. At a press briefing in September, Hassett had to correct Donald Trump‘s claim that “The GDP Rate (4.2%) is higher than the Unemployment Rate (3.9%) for the first time in over 100 years!”

Trump was off by over 90 years.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

