Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon Roast Trump For Denying War Dead Comments: He’s Called People Loser, Sucker ‘245 Times’

Late-night hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon roasted President Donald Trump for denying the disparaging comments he made about U.S. soldiers and veterans — Fallon pointing out that he’s called “someone a loser and a sucker on Twitter” 245 times.

Meyers, who returned to the studio this week, first bashed Trump for trying to convince people that he’s actually an anti-war president, calling his “most brazen and infuriating act of reality distortion” before listing his involvement in Middle East affairs.

The host addressed the Atlantic report that claimed Trump referred to U.S. soldiers “losers” and “suckers” and that he canceled a visit to an American veterans cemetery in France because he did not want his hair to get “disheveled.” “What? When’s it ever been ‘sheveled,’” Meyers quipped before pointing out that report has been confirmed by multiple sources.

“I mean, it sounds exactly like something Trump would say,” he added. “He probably thinks anyone who dies is a sucker.”

The host also went after Fox News for confirming the report before some of their hosts bashed it, joking that they don’t even watch their own channel but instead nap until Trump tweets.

“And there’s no better indication that Fox is a propaganda machine and not a real news organization than the fact that they’re willing to undercut their own reporting to serve the president’s agenda,” he added. “No legitimate news organization would do that. When The New York Times reports something negative about Joe Biden they don’t use the headline, ‘Failing New York Times Spreads Fake News—Sad!’”

Fallon also ripped the president for trying to deny his “rant attacking military leaders,” joking that Trump has “called someone a loser and a sucker on Twitter” “245 times.”

“When you’re in a scandal about calling soldiers names, the best defense is to antagonize their bosses,” he joked. “Trump was like, ‘This goes all the way to the top, people — whoever is the chief of all the commanders.’”

“That’s right, Trump allegedly made outrageously offensive remarks,” he added. “So you know what that means — nothing happens to Trump, and Billy Bush gets fired.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]