Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert Blast Trump’s ‘Don’t Be Afraid of Covid’ Tweet: He Might Feel Better, ‘But He Will Never Get Better As a Person’

Late-night hosts Seth Meyers, Trevor Noah, and Stephen Colbert blasted President Donald Trump for telling his followers not to be afraid of Covid-19 right before getting discharged from Walter Reed Hospital.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M,” Trump tweeted to his 87 million followers.

“Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

After giving his viewers a rundown of Trump’s coronavirus timeline, Meyers ripped into the president for his tweet, calling him out for having “the best tax-payer funded medical care in the world.”

“Remember, he might get better from Covid, but he will never get better as a person,” Meyers warned. “I mean, of course you can say ‘don’t be afraid of Covid.’ You have the best taxpayer-funded medical care in the world. It’s easy to say ‘don’t be afraid to jump out of this plane’ when you’re the only one with a parachute.”

Noah delivered a similar message to his viewers, but first took the time to correct people who keep suggesting Trump’s diagnosis is karma.

“A massive outbreak at the White House is not karma, it’s consequences,” Noah said. “It’s not karma to get hit by lightning when you’re standing on the roof of a skyscraper holding a metal rod while there’s lightning. The universe didn’t do that shit to you. You did that shit to yourself!”

The host then went after the president for traveling and attending multiple rallies and fundraisers despite knowing that he was exposed to the virus during Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination. Noah ripped Trump for carrying “on with his life with complete disregard for other people’s lives” when he was supposed to be quarantined for the recommended two weeks.

“I don’t care what anyone says, this is truly despicable. Trump knew he could be infected and he put his supporters at risk anyway?” said a shocked Noah.

Colbert also blasted Trump’s “don’t be afraid of Covid” tweet, but first went after another message Trump delivered to the country. “I learned it by really going to school,” Trump said in a video posted from the hospital. “This is the real school, this isn’t the ‘Let’s read the book’ school, and I get it, and I understand it.”

“Really? You’re learning now?” Colbert exclaimed before imitating Trump. “For the last eight months, I’ve heard about millions of people getting infected with Covid, hundreds of thousands of [them] dying. But how could I know these people were real if they weren’t me? But now they are me. My thoughts and prayers go to all of myself.” The host then went off on Trump for taking his mask off immediately after returning to the White House, while still infected with the coronavirus. “The Trump administration is now the hot zone,” Colbert joked. “Coming this fall from Aaron Sorkin: ‘The Infest Wing.’” Watch above, via YouTube.

