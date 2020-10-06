comScore

Fox Nation Host Tomi Lahren Mocks Joe Biden as Effeminate for Wearing Face Mask: ‘Might as Well Carry a Purse’

By Charlie NashOct 6th, 2020, 10:20 am
joe biden mask

Jim Watson/Getty Images

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren on Monday mocked 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for wearing a face mask.

After Biden posted a video of himself wearing a mask to Twitter, along with the captions, “Wear a mask,” and “Masks matter. They save lives,” Lahren responded, “Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe.”

President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 late last week and ended up being temporarily admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center.

Since then, a number of figures around the president have also tested positive, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, and many others.

