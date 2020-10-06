Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren on Monday mocked 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for wearing a face mask.

After Biden posted a video of himself wearing a mask to Twitter, along with the captions, “Wear a mask,” and “Masks matter. They save lives,” Lahren responded, “Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe.”

Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe. https://t.co/RugCFkC1GQ — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 6, 2020

Fellas is it gay to survive a pandemic https://t.co/XOcmnQhzjg — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) October 6, 2020

Is the insult here that women carry purses, therefore Joe Biden is a woman, and all women are somehow inferior to a man too dumb to wear a mask for his and others’ protection? Help me understand, @TomiLahren. https://t.co/Dn3AXcGTFp — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) October 6, 2020

President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 late last week and ended up being temporarily admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center.

Since then, a number of figures around the president have also tested positive, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, and many others.

