‘She Can’t Talk Like a Human Being’: The Five Savages ‘Embarrassing’ Karine Jean-Pierre

Co-hosts of The Five ripped White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday after she twice told Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy to direct his questions about classified documents elsewhere.

Jean-Pierre has faced a litany of questions about President Joe Biden having classified documents at his home dating from his time as vice president and as a senator.

The show aired a clip of White House spokesman John Kirby stating on Wednesday that Biden “self-reported” the classified material when he realized he was in possession of it.

They contrasted that with Jean-Pierre taking a question from Doocy, who asked about the documents in Friday’s briefing.

“Why do White House officials insist the president self-reported the classified materials if his lawyers initially called the White House and not the Justice Department?” he asked.

“I would refer to you the White House counsel,” she said.

“But we heard from this podium the other day that President Biden self-reported the materials,” he replied. “That’s not exactly what happened.”

“Who did you hear that from?” Jean-Pierre asked.

“John Kirby,” he answered.

“Well, I would refer to the White House counsel,” she said.

“So, John Kirby answers the question and she couldn’t,” Brian Kilmeade stated. He said Jean-Pierre not knowing what Kirby said in the briefing room shows she’s “so bad at her job.”

Kilmeade asked Jesse Watters for his reaction.

“I’m sorry, I’m gonna have to refer you to the White House counsel,” Watters joked. “You can only use the line in special moments. That can’t be your answer for every single question and that’s why Kirby’s quality, because Kirby has the wherewithal to be able to dance and move, dip appropriately, and talk like a human being. She can’t talk like a human being. She talks like a binder.”

Watters predicted Jean-Pierre will depart the White House “within the next couple months.”

“How does the woman go out there?” asked Jeanine Pirro. “Does she not know how embarrassing it is, how she looks ridiculous in not being able to answer these?”

Kilmeade cued up a video of Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer, who recalled his time as White House press secretary under President George W. Bush.

“Her political and personal needs dovetail perfectly with stonewalling needs of the Biden White House,” Fleischer said on Thursday. “And that’s why she will not answer questions. I could’ve played the game innumerable times as press secretary, but you get to the point where you say I’ve got an obligation.”

As press secretary, Fleischer helped spin bad intelligence about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, rallying public support for war against the country. The WMDs were used as a pretext by the Bush administration to invade Iraq, which did not have them.

Watch above via Fox News.

