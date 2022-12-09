‘She Doesn’t Owe Us an Explanation’: GOP Congressman Defends Brittney Griner to Fox Host Who Noted She Kneeled for Anthem

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) defended WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner after a Fox Business host noted she previously knelt during the national anthem.

Griner was released by the Russian government on Thursday as part of a prisoner swap with the United States. The Biden administration handed over convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a trade that rankled many conservatives who view the deal as lopsided in Russia’s favor.

Appearing on Fox Business Network Friday morning, Crenshaw was asked for his reaction by host Stuart Varney.

“Look, we’re all glad that Brittney Griner is home safely,” Varney said. “But she kneeled for the national anthem in the past. What do you want to hear from her now that she’s returned?”

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who left an eye behind in Afghanistan, said he doesn’t need to hear her say anything.

“Look, she doesn’t owe us an explanation necessarily” he replied. “I’m glad she’s home, alright? She’s in Houston. Obviously, we share that hometown. The question we’re all asking from the policy and political level is, was this a proper trade? Generally, when you’re gonna trade prisoners, there has to be some substance involved. There has to be standardization as to what you’re trading for.”

Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for securing Griner’s release, but not Paul Whelan. A former Marine, Whelan was arrested in Russia in 2018 and is serving a 16-year sentence for allegedly spying.

