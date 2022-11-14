‘She Only Cares About Herself’: Arizona Democrat Trashes Sinema, Who ‘Did Nothing’ as Party Lost Close House Races

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) took a swipe at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), castigating his fellow Democrat for allegedly doing “nothing” to help the party in the midterm elections.

Gallego is widely viewed as a potential 2024 primary challenger to Sinema, who has rankled Democrats over her centrist tendencies and opposition to reforming the filibuster.

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday, Gallego was asked about a sarcastic tweet he fired off at the senator.

“The day after Election Day, Sen. Kristen Sinema tweeted for voters to stay patient as votes are counted,” host Alicia Menendez noted. “‘Democracy is worth the wait.’ To which you replied, ‘Thanks for all of your help this year.’ What do you hope Sen. Sinema learned from this year’s midterms?”

Gallego, who had accused Sinema of wanting Democrats to lose control of Congress, was skeptical.

“I don’t think she’ll learn,” he said. “This year, the reason Democrats won is because we fought together as a party. I was out there campaigning for every Democrat in Arizona. I was personally donating money, raising money for them, for senators, for everyone up and down the ticket. We fought as a team in Arizona and we won.”

Gallego then blasted Sinema and claimed she “did nothing” to help Democrats win elections. In Arizona, two close House races have yet to be called. Two other races have been called and were decided by single digits. Additionally, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) won reelection in the state by single digits and the state’s gubernatorial election has yet to be called.

“Senator Sinema was nowhere to be found, at all,” Gallego said. “You did not see her at one public event for anybody. And when we have some of these races that are really in the mix right now, she could’ve been a very good surrogate to help out a lot of our candidates, and she did nothing because she only cares about herself. She doesn’t care about how this would help us take control of the Senate.”

Inevitably, Menendez asked Gallego about his plans.

“Congressman, have you made a decision on whether or not you intend to primary her?” she asked.

“No, as I said before, that’s a 2023 decision,” he answered. “And we’re still in 2022.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

