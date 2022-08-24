‘She’s Playing Within the Rules’: Caitlyn Jenner Defends Transgender Woman Who’s Fighting to Join LPGA Tour

Caitlyn Jenner defended golfer Hailey Jackson on Fox News on Wednesday. Jackson is working to become the first transgender athlete to compete at the Ladies Professional Golf Associations (LPGA) Tour.

America Reports host John Roberts noted that Jackson is qualified to play as the rules were changed in 2010 to say golfers do not need to be born female to participate. Jackson’s fight to compete in the LPGA has earned backlash from critics, but Jenner defended the athlete and argued it’s a different situation than Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer who caused a stir when competing, ultimately leading to FINA, the world swimming governing body, adopting rules that bar transgender women athletes from women’s sports if they did not transition before the age of 12.

“Every sport is different. Obviously, we saw with Lia Thomas she had gone through male puberty, bigger cardiovascular system, it just wasn’t fair. And fortunately we won that, we won that one,” Fox News contributor Jenner said.

When it comes to Davidson and golf, Jenner argued it’s a “different” game” and Davison is “playing within the rules.”

“Golf is totally different game. It is a game of touch and feel,” Jenner said, recalling LPGA participants outperforming her at golf multiple times in the past.

Jenner did cast doubt on whether Davidson would actually make the LPGA Tour, saying the “jury’s still out.”

“She’s making the Epson tour, a qualifying tour to get into the LPGA. And so she’s playing by the rules. So honestly, for me, the jury is still out on this one. Let’s just let it play out,” Jenner said.

Jenner also defended Davidson’s mother during the Fox appearance. Davidson’s mom, Sandra, who shot back at criticism that Davidson’s participation would not be fair.

“Unless you are the parent of a transgender child I suggest you keep your opinions to yourself,” Davidson’s mother said in response to Murray.

Jenner said she agreed on that point.

“To be honest with you, I’m on Hailey’s mom’s side. They don’t know what it is like to go through transition, to all the things, how difficult it is,” Jenner said.

Watch above via Fox News

