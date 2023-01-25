SHOCK: George Santos Makes Accurate Claims During First Ever Floor Speech

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) made factual statements in his first floor speech in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Santos, who was elected to Congress in November, has since been proven to be a serial liar.

The congressman has lied about: where he went to school, where he worked, his mother being in the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks, being a volleyball star at a college he didn’t attend, and being Jewish, among many other prevarications.

But on Wednesday, Santos took to the lectern and delivered his one-minute floor speech while making several accurate claims.

In his speech, Santos hailed the Iranian protestors as “brave” and accurately quoted Ronald Reagan’s first inaugural address as governor of California in 1967. Santos also correctly stated there is a sizable population of Iranians in his district and accurately noted that Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) introduced a resolution in support of the protestors.

Here is his full speech:

Madam Speaker, today I rise in support of the brave Iranian protesters who are fighting against barbaric forces of immorality. During his 1967 inaugural address as governor of California, Ronald Reagan said that freedom is fragile–is a fragile thing and it is never more than one generation away from extinction. Iranian protesters have based this revolution on three principles: women, life, and freedom, all of which America has rightfully championed. With considerable population of Iranian Americans in New York’s third congressional district, let America serve as a democratic beacon of light for the Iranian men and women who are fighting abroad. I would like to acknowledge Representative Tenney, who introduced a House concurrent resolution commending the bravery of the men and women of Iran. I declare with every bullet and with every act of violence imposed by the Iranian government, comes a call for us to condemn their actions and urge the Biden administration to take for a greater actions than mere sanctions to address the countless murders and examples of senseless brutality. I yield back my time.

While reading his speech, Santos never looked up from the dais.

The accurate quoting of Reagan was a far cry from the statement Santos’ attorney issued after the congressman’s lies came to light. In that instance, the attorney used a quote falsely attributed to Winston Churchill.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

