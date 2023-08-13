‘Sickening!’ Eric Bolling ‘Livid’ Over Appointing Weiss As Hunter Biden Special Counsel: ‘This Is Our Justice System Out The Door!’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling expressed his fury over the appointment of David Weiss as Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden criminal probe, calling it a “blatant cover-up” and more in a livid diatribe to open his show.

On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he was elevating Weiss’s role from special prosecutor to special counsel overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation, a move which infuriated not just Bolling but a number of Republicans for a variety of reasons which they’ve been sharing endlessly on social media and cable news,

In his opening monologue on Eric Bolling The Balance Friday, the host called it “sickening” and “even scary” that Weiss was appointed special counsel after the plea deal debacle, letting some charges fall away as the statute of limitations expired, and more.

“All this is sickening, even scary when you consider the Department of Justice is looking the other way for political purposes,” he said.

In the nearly 12=minute opening, Bolling showed clips from the IRS whistleblower hearing on Capitol Hill in addition to quotes and clips from key figures including Rep. James Comer, with whom he spoke moments later, leading up to his conclusion that the appointment is a “blatant cover-up at its worst” and that the Bidens are showing their desperation with the move.

“Are you ticked off? Are you done yet? Because I am. I’m livid,” he said. “This is our justice system out the door. Have you lost trust in them? I have.”

All this is sickening, even scary when you consider the Department of Justice is looking the other way for political purposes. Congressman James Comer, who heads the Oversight Committee, has been doing an absolute unbelievable job, his best to expose the Biden family selling out America. He’s now pushing to subpoena Joe Biden to testify before the House, to hold him accountable, to be honest with the American people for once. Congressman Comer explained what the latest developments mean today when he said, quote, ‘This move by attorney general is part of the Justice Department’s efforts to attempt a Biden family cover-up in light of the House Oversight committee’s mounting evidence of President Joe Biden’s role in his family’s schemes, selling the brand for millions of dollars to foreign nationals. Let’s be clear what today’s move is really about. The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption.’ Meanwhile, the Democrats in Washington are pretending it’s all totally normal and nothing to see here. But they know it’s not normal, but they’re too afraid of what a real investigation into Hunter, and therefore Joe Biden, would find. So today we witnessed a blatant cover-up at its worse. The bottom line here is that the very fact that they had to pick the special prosecutor, the same DOJ prosecutor that had cleared Hunter in a sham investigation, offering a sweetheart plea deal. Well, that just shows how desperate Joe Biden and his administration truly are. And in the ensuing days and weeks, we’ll see just how desperate the big media are helping cover up Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, Hunter Biden, and the rest, but not questioning this very obvious conflict of interest of appointing David Weiss as special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden. That’s terrible. Are you ticked off? Are you done yet? Because I am. I’m livid. This is our justice system out the door. Have you lost trust in them? I have. They had an opportunity today, folks. They had a chance to make it right and they blew it.

Watch the clip above via Eric Bolling The Balance on NewsmaxTV.

