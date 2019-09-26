CNN and MSNBC slammed President Donald Trump on Thursday as they covered his first on-camera reaction to the House Intelligence Committee hearing on the whistleblower report filed against him.

“What these guys are doing, Democrats, are doing to this country is a disgrace and it shouldn’t be allowed. There should be a way of stopping it,” Trump said. He continued by saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “has been hijacked by the radical left,” bashing Democrats further, and defending his “perfect” call with Volodymyr Zelensky (the one where he pressed the Ukrainian president into investigating Joe Biden).

As CNN took Trump’s remarks, they aired a “FACT CHECK” graphic countering several of his most frequently repeated claims about the Biden family. When Trump walked away, Brianna Keilar launched into an immediate fact-check and said “there is no proof that Joe Biden has any wrongdoing when it comes to what we’re seeing in Ukraine or China, and these things have been looked at for sure.”

While Keilar settled for dissecting Trump’s false Biden claims, and referring to the testimony of Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace took a much sharper tone as she acknowledged Trump’s “smears and lies.”

“Obviously,” Wallace said, “[he’s] convinced that if he says it often enough and its amplified enough on Fox News, enough people will believe it is true. Those claims not true.”

Fox News also aired Trump’s remarks, but did not comment on their veracity.

Watch above, via CNN and MSNBC.

