‘He Did a Judas’: SNL’s Trump Mocks DeSantis, Compares Himself to ‘Jesus of Azkaban’ in Last Supper Themed Cold Open

Saturday Night Live kicked off the 17th episode of the new season with an Easter cold open featuring James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump in front of a living Last Supper.

This week’s edition of Saturday Night Live featured former cast member Molly Shannon as guest host and musical act The Jonas Brothers.

After an introduction about Easter and some Last Supper interactions, Johnson’s Trump steps in front of the camera to talk about how much he is like “Mr. Jesus,” relating the crucifixion to his arrest in New York and Florida’s Ron DeSantis to Judas Iscariot.

“He had a good mind for business. Water into wine, pure profit,” said fake Trump. “And he had big, big rallies just like me. And a lot of his followers got in big, big trouble, just like mine. All because I told them exactly what Jesus would have said: Get very violent and start a war!”

“And I’ve even got my very own Judas: Ron DeSantis,” said fake Trump. “Ron DeSantis came to me tears in his eyes. He said, ‘Help me, Mr. Trump. I’m going to lose my election.’ So I very generously pretended to like him. And then he did a Judas. And now he can’t even get the gays out of Disney World, It’s an awful shame.”

The tears line was a reference to Trump’s comments at his first 2024 campaign rally, when he did a little performance acting out DeSantis coming to him with “tears in his eyes.”

Johnson as Trump also referred to Jesus as a “nepo baby,” called him “Jesus of Azkaban,” and wished “happy Hanukkah to all the Passovers, and all the Ramadans, too.”

Watch above via NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com