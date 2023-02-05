SNL Host Pedro Pascal Makes Co-Stars Crack Up When He LOSES It In Middle Of Sketch

Saturday Night Live guest host Pedro Pascal couldn’t keep it together during a sketch, and made his co-stars break up too as a coma patient with a bizarre awakening.

Pascal was the guest host on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live. Coldplay was the musical guest. Variety reported on Pascal’s hosting gig, noting “This will mark the “SNL” debut for Pascal, who is currently leading “The Last of Us,” HBO’s adaptation of the PlayStation video games of the same name, which premiered on Jan. 15 and has already broken multiple viewership records.”

The actor is also known for roles in the HBO hit Game of Thrones, the Netflix series Narcos, and the current Disney+ hit The Mandalorian.

This week’s show kicked off with a cold open that featured a parody of MSNBC Live with Katy Tur reporting on the spy balloon, which included an interview with the remains of the balloon.

Pascal also sent up his star turn in The Last of Us with a parody trailer for a dystopian Mario Kart series. He starred as Mario in a canny spoof of his current HBO hit The Last of Us that transplanted the tropes of dystopian horror onto the beloved wacky racing game.

And in the next sketch, he played a coma patient with a bizarre accent, so bizarre that he cracked himself and his castmates up before the sketch was through.

Watch above via NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

