Last night’s SNL featured a star-studded mockery of the latest Democratic debate, with Maya Rudolph, Larry David, and Woody Harrelson all returning as, respectively, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden.

But we also got Rachel Dratch back as Amy Klobuchar, Fred Armisen crashing the proceedings as Michael Bloomberg and Will Ferrell as a creepy, un-blinking Tom Steyer.

“I’m billionaire Tom Steyer. And I’m running for a simple reason. It’s fun, and it gets me out of the house.”

But it’s Rudolph who stole the show with moment after moment of Harris desperately trying to create viral moments.

You can watch above, via NBC.

