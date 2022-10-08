SNL Mocks Herschel Walker, Biden’s Armageddon, Chris Pratt in Brutal ‘So You Think You Won’t Snap’ Cold Open

Saturday Night Live kicked off its second episode of the new season by lampooning a raft of ripped-from-the-headlines events with a game show called So You Think You Won’t Snap!

Actor Brendan Gleeson was the guest host on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live. Mr. Gleason is starring with Colin Farrell in the new film The Banshees of Inisherin, directed by Martin McDonagh.

But before Gleeson could begin his first-timer’s hosting stint, the cast of the long-running sketch show performed its 934th cold open, a long-running gag in which the show performs a parody — usually related to current events — that ends with performers breaking character and exclaiming “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

This week, Bowen Yang opened things up as “Morgan Freegirl, host of the satirical game show “So You Think You Won’t Snap!”

Contestants are given the chance to refrain from snapping as Yang informs them of things like Herschel Walker’s abortion scandals, President Joe Biden’s remarks about nuclear Armageddon, Chris Pratt’s portrayal of formerly-Italian videogame character Mario the Plumber, some of the crazy things that Kanye West said this week, and others.

Spoiler alert: everybody snaps.

Watch above via NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

