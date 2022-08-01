SNL’s Kenan Thompson Suggests Legendary Show Could Be Ending After it’s 50th Season

SNL’s Kenan Thompson suggested that the legendary show could be ending after their upcoming 50th season.

Thompson sat down with Charlamagne tha God this past week on his Comedy Central show Hell Of A Week. The actor spoke of his career and what the future holds for him.

“Let’s talk a little bit more about SNL. I know they’re celebrating their 50th anniversary in three seasons. And the rumor is the show is ending at it’s 50th season because Mr. Lorne Michaels doesn’t want to do it after age 80. Is that true?” Charlamagne asked.

“Is that the rumor?” Thompson said shyly. “Well, I need to start planning.”

“No, I’m just kidding. Um, I mean it, there could be a lot of validity to that rumor because 50 is a good number to stop at. You know what I’m saying? It’s an incredible package,” Thompson replied.

“You know, he’s the one that’s had his touch on the whole thing. So if somebody tries to come into his shoes — you know, it’s a good opportunity for NBC to save money as well. You know what I’m saying? So maybe they might slash the budget and then at that ,point you can’t really do the same kind of show,” he added.

“So you’re saying the show could not go on without Lorne Michaels is what you’re saying,” Charlamagne pushed.

“I’m not saying that — I’m just saying it opens opportunity for a lot of bullshit to come into the game because he’s such a legend that he keeps off those like corporate wolves, if you will,” Thompson clarified.

“Not to call them wolves, but it’s business, you know what I’m saying? They spend a lot of money on that show every week. It’s an expensive show, but it’s a one of a kind thing. It’s the only one, you know what I mean? And you know, ‘Live from New York,’ you know what I’m saying?” he concluded.

Listen above via Hell Of A Week.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com