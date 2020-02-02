Some Conservatives Complained About Racy Halftime Show, but Jeb Bush and Marco Rubio Loved It

Tonight’s Super Bowl LIV halftime show drew criticism from some conservatives online, but several prominent Florida Republicans — including former Gov. Jeb Bush — tweeted their praise.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira‘s performance showcased both women’s energetic dancing and singing, earning both criticism from those who thought it was too racy for a show watched by many children as well as praise from those who marveled at the “age-defying” performances (Lopez is 50 and Shakira is 43).

The negative comments generally focused on the women’s outfits and dance moves, specifically Lopez’s routine on a stripper pole and Shakira’s tongue-wagging, a celebratory vocal expression known as a “zaghrouta,” reflecting her Lebanese heritage.

This exhibition was Pepsi showing young girls that sexual exploitation of women is okay. With the exploitation of women on the rise worldwide, instead of lowering the standard, we as a society should be raising it. I’m disappointed in @Pepsi and the @NFL. — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) February 3, 2020

I get that I'm a puritan prude fundamentalist etc and so forth blah blah, but I still think I should be able to watch the game with my kids. Including the half time show. This should be a family event. Maybe the 50 year old women can strip on their own time, not during the game. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 3, 2020

Completely agree. And ftr, I’m a non-Puritan Latina, and very much appreciate Latin culture and dancing. But it doesn’t typically involve thrusting your vagina into the camera. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) February 3, 2020

Glorified Puerto Rican flag clad strippers parading around in r-rated halftime show at USA’s biggest TV even. Who exactly was this performance for? Not people who love America. I’m glad the demise of our country is worth reaching your target demo, which is obviously changing. https://t.co/rYraRNL4dR — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) February 3, 2020

In contrast, among the fans of the halftime show were Bush, as well as both of Florida’s senators, Sen. Marco Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott.

Both Bush and Rubio live in Miami, and voiced their appreciation for the Miami flavor of the halftime show. “Best Super Bowl halftime show ever,” tweeted Bush. Rubio declared it an “A+.”

Best Super Bowl half time show ever. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) February 3, 2020

Scott agreed that the show was “great” but complained about Pitbull (another Miami native) not being included.

During Scott’s term as Florida governor, Pitfall was hired to promote Florida tourism as part of a lucrative contract with Visit Florida, the state’s official tourism marketing agency that drew scrutiny for a lack of transparency with its finances. Part of the contract included the production of a video for a song called “Sexy Beaches” that promoted Visit Florida’s hashtag #LoveFL (which Scott included again in tonight’s tweet).

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]