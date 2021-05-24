‘Somewhere Between Deranged and Demented’: ADL Chief Goes IN on Marjorie Taylor Greene Comparing Masks to the Holocaust

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt joined Wolf Blitzer on CNN Monday to address the spate of anti-Semitic attacks in the United States correlating with the most recent conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“In the two-week period last week and the prior week while this conflict was happening,” said Greenblatt, “we saw a 63% surge of anti-Semitic incidents across America over the prior week.” He noted that “events in the Middle East sometimes trigger anti-Semitic acts.”

Blitzer later asked Greenblatt about the lack of condemnation of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) by the House Republican leadership for her comments equating a mask mandate with the Holocaust. Last week, Greene said:

You know, we can look back in a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.

Asked about her remarks the next day, Greene claimed, “I said nothing wrong.”

Greenblatt declined to criticize the House Republican leadership for remaining silent on Greene’s remarks, instead choosing to take aim at Greene herself:

Look, we know Marjorie Taylor Greene clocks in, Wolf, somewhere between deranged and demented, right? This is a woman who thinks there are Jewish space lasers starting forest fires. She’s a QAnon enthusiast. She is offensive in almost everything that she does. But in this moment when assaults are spiraling across the country, we need leaders from both sides of the aisle to speak out clearly and consistently.

Greenblatt said the recent attacks against Jews in the United States remind him of the spike in attacks against Asian Americans during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch above via CNN.

