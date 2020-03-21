Fox News’ Jesse Watters interviewed college students Kylie Marquez and Shelby Cordell Saturday night on Watters’ World, who stated that they have no regrets about traveling to Florida on spring break amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The Fox News host began the segment, “Before you went down to Florida, had you heard that maybe it would not be a good idea to just gather in large groups of people, and share beers and smokes?”

Cordell responded first, saying that it was not as severe when she hit the beaches, and that the criticism about her attending spring break was a “misconception of who I am as a person.”

“Right, before I left in my hometown, none of the bars and restaurants were not closed yet. They had put on the news, on social media, the bars advertising online schooling, ‘lets party in our local bars’ and stuff like that. It was not as serious until things and then they change fast. Unfortunately, that video saw, is not good, it isn’t misconception of who I am as a person.”

Cordell added, “I don’t think this is funny…I do take it very seriously.”

“I’m not trying to come down hard on you because I don’t think a lot of Americans realized the severity of the virus,” said Watters. “I think everybody came to that conclusion at their own time. So I’m not here to lecture you or anything like that. It was a bad judgment call, but that’s not here nor there.”

“Kylie, do you regret going down to spring break at all or no?” asked Watters.

“No, I don’t regret it,” responded Marquez. “I just wish I would’ve been there a little earlier before everything started getting bad.”

“So why don’t you regret it? You are aware that young people can get coronavirus and then they can give it to their parents, the grandparents, you don’t do that deal?” Watters asked.

“No, I don’t want to do that,” concluded Marquez. “I don’t regret it, because I feel like I kept my distance from people as much as I could when going on the beaches and stuff like that. The only time I was really around big groups of people were the two times I went out to dinner.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

